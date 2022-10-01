Atlantic City teacher charged with criminal sexual contact with former student

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Atlantic City High School teacher has been arrested, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Officials say the encounters between 47-year-old Joseph Scalfaro and the former student happened both on and off campus while the student attended the school.

The Absecon man has been charged with criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child, and official misconduct.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact prosecutor's at 609-909-7800 or go to ACPO.org.