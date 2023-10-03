Philadelphia police seek person of interest in murder of local journalist

Josh Kruger was shot seven times inside his home in Point Breeze.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a local journalist and activist who was gunned down in his Point Breeze home.

The victim, 39-year-old Josh Kruger, was shot seven times in the 2300 block of Watkins Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The person of interest has not been publicly named. No arrests have been made.

Josh Kruger

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore tells Action News that an investigation into the killing continues.

Sources say there were no signs of forced entry. The home does have cameras, but it's unclear if they captured any images of the shooter.

Friends say Kruger had recently posted online about threats, including an incident where he filed a police report after his home was vandalized in late August.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement that Kruger was an "openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness."

The victim was a journalist with bylines in multiple publications, including The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Magazine, The Philadelphia Citizen, WHYY and Billy Penn.

Kruger was also a former spokesperson for the city's Office of Homeless Services.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker