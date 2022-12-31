Philadelphia police name suspect in Mantua hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old woman

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 18-year-old Jovan Lowe.

Philadelphia police say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after the car she was sitting in was struck by a stolen vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified a suspect in this week's hit-and-run crash that left a trail of destruction in Mantua and a 78-year-old woman dead.

Police say an arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 18-year-old Jovan Lowe of the 1900 block of North 33rd Street.

Investigators say Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee and was fleeing police on Wednesday afternoon.

He lost control of the Jeep in the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue and hit a total of six parked vehicles, police say.

One of those vehicles was a Mercury SUV occupied by Julia Abraham, who was killed by the impact.

A candlelight vigil was held at the scene of the crash on Friday night to remember Abraham.

Along with murder, Lowe is also facing charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, fleeing police, receiving stolen property and leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at www.phillypolice.com