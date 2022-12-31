Vigil held for woman killed in Mantua hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A candlelight vigil was held in Philadelphia's Mantua section on Friday night to remember a 78-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

Friends and family gathered at the scene of that deadly accident on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue.

It happened in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.

Julia Abraham was sitting inside a silver Mercury Mariner when it was struck by a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Julia Abraham

A total of six vehicles were hit.

The search continues for the suspects.