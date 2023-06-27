Northern Liberties man accused of killing college student

The 21-year-old was shot in the head along the 2700 block of Cumberland Street in the city's Kensington section back on May 28.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Northern Liberties man has been charged with murdering a college student last month.

Eric Tyson, 40, who lives on the 1100 block of N. Front Street, was arrested last week in connection with the death of Jude Chacko.

He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Chacko's wallet and a firearm, which he had a permit to carry, were also stolen.