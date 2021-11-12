sports flash

Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni on the rise but jury is still out on Eagles' leaders

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Midway through the NFL season, the Eagles sit at 3-6 with more questions than answers in regard to Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts.

The two are tied together, whether they like it or not.

The Philadelphia Eagles look to get their fourth win of the season when they travel to Denver to face the 5-4 Broncos.


Both came into this year inexperienced and facing a lot of pressure about whether they can be the Eagles leaders.

Both entered the year with enormous responsibility on their shoulders.

For Hurts, it appears he'll be a solid quarterback in this league. But can he be a franchise guy?

I'm not sold.

He seems to be better as a game manager who hands the ball off and relies on his escapability more than he does his arm.

He hasn't yet had a game in which he consistently made the kind of throws to tell you he can be more than that.

However, he does have some things going for him. He is a great leader, hates to lose, and has great presence and command. I like all of that.
Facing the NFL's worst run defense, the Eagles took advantage. They had 176 yards rushing, including 62 from Hurts. But it wasn't enough to win the game.


What about Sirianni?

You could argue the loss against the Chargers was his best coached game, and he does appear to be taking his own flower analogy to heart and is blossoming more each week.

The players seem to like him and have his back. I love his energy and his passion.

But Philly is tough, and they want a coach with bravado.

Eagles-Broncos Preview: Jaws on Eagles D, how to beat Denver
Ron Jaworski gets you ready for Sunday's game, breaking down the tape on the Eagles' resurgent offense, the lack of Q pressure and the rise of DeVonta Smith. Plus, matchups to watch and Jaws' final score prediction.

One thing that came up at practice is that Sirianni and Hurts have begun meeting together on Friday nights, after all the players and coaches have come and gone, just the two of them.

And they talk about anything and everything, but not about football. It's the type of bonding that will help them grow on the field, too. Like chemistry in a locker room, the camaraderie between a coach and his quarterback can only help a young team be on the same page.

It's likely no coincidence that the offense's blowout performance in Detroit and its solid showing against San Diego have come since the two have started these weekly meetings together.

Now... if only we could get Fletcher Cox and Jonathan Gannon to peruse over a pizza or bond over a burger?

Then we'd be in business ... Maybe.
