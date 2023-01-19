Actor Julian Sands missing for days in Southern California mountains

He also had major roles in in 1989's "Warlock," 1990's "Arachnophobia," 1991′s "Naked Lunch," and 1995's "Leaving Las Vegas."

Authorities on Wednesday continued their searches for two hikers who went missing in separate areas of Southern California's mountains.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, California -- Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including "A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday.

Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mt. Baldy, San Bernardino County sheriff's spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.

Search and rescue crews looked for Sands in the area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, but had to suspend the ground search on Saturday because of trail conditions and avalanche risks, and have not been able to resume since, Huerta said.

They are searching for Sands as weather allows with helicopters and drones, and will resume the ground search when it's safe, authorities said.

Actor Julian Sands (right) at the Venice, Italy Film Festival in 2019 and (left) in a more recent photo provided by family. Sands family / AP

The latest in a series of storms that have created dangerous mountain conditions swept into Southern California on Friday and lasted through the weekend. Two other hikers have recently died in the area.

Representatives for Sands, an English-born actor who now lives in North Hollywood, did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment or further details.

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, "A Room With a View."

He also had major roles in in 1989's "Warlock," 1990's "Arachnophobia," 1991s "Naked Lunch," 1993s "Boxing Helena," and 1995's "Leaving Las Vegas."

Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television.

Meanwhile, a separate search is ongoing for another hiker, named Bob Gregory, in Los Angeles County.

Gregory, of Hawthorne, was reported missing by family on Monday afternoon. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas station, they've been searching for him in the Crystal Lake area of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Family says they are distraught and fear he may have hurt himself and fallen. They added the police are tracing his cell phone.

Search teams combed the area on the ground and from the air on Tuesday. However, those efforts were limited Wednesday to air crews only due to icy conditions on the tough terrain, authorities said.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.