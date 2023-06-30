Families head to Ocean City for 4th of July holiday weekend

Some said the weather was perfect Friday, with the ocean breeze providing some relief for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a great day on the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Some said the weather has been perfect with the ocean breeze providing some relief as the 4th of July holiday gets underway.

Just off the boardwalk, hungry customers gathered at Yianni's Cafe. Some families said they enjoyed dining out after a couple of past rainy days down the shore.

"We couldn't have asked for a better week and it looks like the weather is going to deliver too," said Sheryl Ditzel of Medford, New Jersey.

Manager Jerry Barry says the weather plays a big role in business.

"It's very important for all of the businesses because we want everyone to come out and come to the boardwalk, to Asbury (Avenue.) So we're hoping the weather holds and it's a nice four-day, five-day holiday.

The start of the holiday weekend will be a decent one with partly sunny skies, highs in the mid-80s and dewpoints rather in check in the low to mid-60s ---typical summer feel.

As we head into Sunday and Monday, a slug of upper-level energy will be pushing toward the region from the Ohio Valley. Ahead of this, the southerly winds will pump dewpoints up toward 70 making for a real tropical feel and saturating the atmosphere.

