6abc's 2021 Juneteenth Celebration

By and
Tamala Edwards, Rick Williams and Gary Shepherd host the 2021 6abc Juneteenth Celebration.

This year, COVID sidelined the parade, but there is even more reason to celebration. Gary, Tam and Rick discuss the fast move by Congress and the White House to make Juneteenth Day a federal holiday.

Gary talks to Rep. Dwight Evans, who was in the room where it happened - at the White House as President Joe Biden signed the bill into law.

Tam also tells the story of her uncle, Texas lawmaker Al Edwards, who led the fight to make Texas the first state in the U.S. to make Juneteenth Day a holiday.
