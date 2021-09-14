Karen Rogers named official meteorologist for Action News Mornings

Karen Rogers has been named the official meteorologist for Action News Mornings.
Karen has just celebrated her 25th anniversary at 6abc.
She earned her seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society and holds a certificate in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University following three years of studies in atmospheric sciences and geosciences.
Karen has been helping to deliver the weather and traffic on Action News Mornings since 2005.
"I love this shift. I love waking up and sharing my joy with all you," Karen said.
Action News anchors Matt O'Donnell and Tamala Edwards made the announcement on the set and traffic reporter Matt Pellman gave Karen flowers to celebrate.
Even the recently retired David Murphy sent in a special message for Karen.
"You are absolutely the best pick for this position," David said. "I'm happy not only for you, but for the viewers because of your dedication and your strong desire to always do things the right way."
Karen then had a message for the viewers.
"Doing a job that I love means so much. I don't know if the viewers, everyone out there, realize how much it means to us that you invite us into your homes. The morning is such an intimate time, and we're sharing coffee with you in the mornings, and I don't take that lightly," Karen said.
Karen, wearing her father's ring around her neck, spoke about what it means to work at a job you love each and every day.
"I've been thinking about my parents a lot. My dad was a roofer and sider, even though he was afraid of heights. The man worked hard to feed 10 children, you know. I really know what a privilege it is - and it really is a privilege - to do just what you love every day and not everybody gets that," Karen said. "So I really do it with joy and I kind of purposely try to share that joy with everybody."
From all of us at Action News, congratulations to Karen Rogers, the official meteorologist for Action News Mornings!