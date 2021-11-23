homicide

South Jersey man accused of killing daughter, assaulting wife found dead in wooded area: Officials

Gregory Kelemen had been sought by the U.S. Marshals Service and local authorities for the alleged murder of his daughter.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of killing daughter found dead in wooded area

VOORHEES TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Voorhees Township, New Jersey man wanted for allegedly killing his daughter and assaulting his wife was found dead Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the body of Gregory Kelemen, 57, was found in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue. He appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kelemen had been sought by the U.S. Marshals Service and local authorities for the alleged murder of 22-year-old Katherine Kelemen, and the alleged attempted murder of his wife.

Gregory Kelemen



Both victims were found by Voorhees Township police inside of a home on the 100 block of Round Hill Road at about 7 a.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call from the home. Both women were suffering from injuries associated with blunt force trauma by a baseball bat.

Katherine Kelemen was taken to an area hospital where she died a short time later.

Katie Kelemen



A neighbor who grew up going to school with Katherine, who went by Katie, said he was shocked and devastated by the news.

"We used to go to Friendly's, we used to play soccer together. We used to walk to school together every morning. She would drive me to school sometimes. She's a great girl. I'm going to miss her very much," Tony Mascino said.

Temple University said Katie was a junior in the College of Liberal Arts.

Gregory's wife is currently listed as critical but stable according to the hospital where she is being treated.

Temple University said she works at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine. The university encouraged anyone affected by tragedy to seek counseling services on campus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
voorheescamden countynew jerseymurdernew jersey newshomicide
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Manhunt for father after daughter killed in South Jersey
Commissioner addresses growing violence after another Philly homicide
Police ID suspect arrested in fatal shooting of business owner
Faith leaders keep close eye on Rittenhouse, McMichael trials
TOP STORIES
Child is 6th person to die in deadly Wisconsin parade crash
Community members call for cease-fire as city nears 500 homicides
What to know about phone scam targeting Amazon customers
Officials: 8 PPD employees charged for theft, fraud
Thanksgiving Day parade marks mother's journey with cancer
Father demands justice after son was killed in Philly hit-and-run
Former parade queen cherishes annual Philly tradition
Show More
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
Police identify man charged with killing woman in front of her kids
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID
More TOP STORIES News