Mays Landing, NJ woman with dementia still missing 2 years later

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are continuing their search for a missing woman who vanished more than two years ago.According to the Township of Hamilton Police Department in Atlantic County, New Jersey, 85-year-old Kathleen Elkow, who has dementia, was last seen around 4 p.m. on March 28, 2019 her home on Weymouth Road.Police say she was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers and a red, white and black checkered shirt."Multiple, extensive searches of the area were conducted by police, K9's, aerial searches, water searches, bloodhounds, horse-mounted patrol, volunteers, etc., with negative results. The current whereabouts of Kathleen are still unknown," said Hamilton Township Police Department more than two years after her disappearance.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700.