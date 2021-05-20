fatal crash

3 teens killed in crash on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park identified

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the three teenagers who were killed in a two-vehicle crash along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park.

It happened around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday on the 4000 block of Kelly Drive near North Ferry Drive.

Police say 18-year-old Joyce Roberts was traveling eastbound with three male passengers, all from Philadelphia, when she lost control of her 2006 Mazda at a curve, crossed over into the westbound lanes and collided with a Honda SUV.

Roberts and 17-year-old Julian Durant, the male front-seat passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Nineteen-year-old Juwan Johnson was taken to the hospital where he died.

A fourth passenger, 18-year-old Samey Gooden, is in critical condition at the hospital.

According to the Philadelphia School District, Gooden and Johnson graduated from the "GAMP" School - The Girard Academic Music Program - in 2020. Johnson was an accomplished violinist.

A family member of Gooden's says he studied voice and was enrolled in Cheyney University Of Pennsylvania.

A Facebook page for Roberts said she was enrolled at Penn State University. The families of the teenagers declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Honda SUV, a 65-year-old Philadelphia man, was walking and talking when police arrived.

Authorities say he was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Philadelphia police tell Action News that this is the fourth accident at this location in 16 months. In fact, a memorial for a recent fatal crash here still stands.

Police believe this crash was a tragic accident, but say they are still investigating.

