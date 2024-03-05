South Jersey karate studio targeted 3 times by vandals, causing thousands in damage

The first two incidents, which occurred months apart, involved Pride flags in front of the business.

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A karate studio in South Jersey has recently become the target of vandals, causing the business thousands of dollars in damage.

Over the weekend, the front window was smashed at Kenkojuku Karate on the 600 block of Haddon Avenue in Collingswood.

This act of vandalism comes months after the dojo had already dealt with two other incidents.

It's a surprise to Andrew Faupel, who is the founder and chief instructor of Kenkojuku Karate.

"Collingswood is a very inclusive environment, very welcoming," he said of the community.

Faupel estimates he's taught martial arts to thousands of students over his 22 years in business, 14 of which have been spent on Haddon Avenue.

"I've seen kids grow up here," he said. "I have second-generation students now!"

His connection to the community makes what happened early Sunday morning so surprising.

"I get a call at like 4:20 in the morning," Faupel recalled after someone in the area reported hearing the sound of glass smashing.

Faupel soon found out that a vandal had used a piece of concrete to smash the first layer of the double-paned window.

"I think they threw it at the one on the right first because there's damage to the window but they actually smashed the other one," Faupel said of the two large windows at the front of his business.

Even more alarming is the fact that this is the third time his business has been targeted by vandals. The first two incidents, which occurred months apart, involved Pride flags in front of the business.

"The first one was just taken. Then the second one was broken and taken," said Faupel.

Faupel said he hopes that these acts of vandalism aren't connected to the Pride flags and what they represent.

"I can't say if it's related or not, and I hate to speculate," he said. "I hope it's not related to it. I really don't understand why someone would target us."

The dojo has always made it clear that they support all people.

"I think the community we've built over the years say everybody is welcome," said Faupel.

He's gotten estimates on window replacements, which could cost anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000.

Even in the face of vandalism, though, his commitment to inclusion remains.

"This is not going to stop us from doing what we do every day," he said.

Now, police are investigating these incidents and what may have led vandals to target the dojo.

"Our initial indications do not show a nexus to the incident being considered a bias crime," Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey told Action News.

He added that the investigation is still in its early stages and ongoing.