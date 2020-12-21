FYI Philly

Dining, shopping and more things to do in Kennett Square for the holidays

By Timothy Walton
KENNETT SQUARE (WPVI) -- Kennett Square is just one of the small-town gems in Chester County.

The area features more than 40 shops and restaurants offering a strollable shopping experience for the holidays.

The town is known as the mushroom capital of the world and the Mushroom Cap offers a bunch of mushroom themed gifts.

You can pick up gifts for foodies at Talula's Table or a present with meaning at Clean Slate Goods.

The town is decorated for the holidays with lights, wreaths and trees decked out for the season.

If you are looking to make it a weekend, the Inn at Whitewing Farm offers a plush 13-acre estate with 10 restored rooms. You'll find remnants of the original farm that dates back the 1700s. They also offer a wine cellar for private dinners with your inner circle.

Talula's Table | Facebook | Instagram
102 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Clean Slate Goods | Facebook | Instagram
103 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

The Mushroom Cap | Facebook | Instagram
114 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Inn at Whitewing Farm | Facebook | Instagram
370 Valley Road, West Chester, PA 19382
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventskennett square boroughfyi holidays6abc holidaysfyi philly
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Here is what Chestnut Hill is offering for the holidays
6 Outdoor holiday light displays to get you in the seasonal spirit
Winter in Wilmington lights up the city for the holidays
FYI Philly's Winter Holiday Special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
Hurts will be Eagles starting QB against Cowboys on Sunday
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus variants cause for concern?
Show More
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly today, rain and wind for Christmas Eve
1 killed in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Excitement, cheer fill Norristown school during annual gift lottery
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
More TOP STORIES News