Dining, shopping and more things to do in Kennett Square for the holidays

KENNETT SQUARE (WPVI) -- Kennett Square is just one of the small-town gems in Chester County.The area features more than 40 shops and restaurants offering a strollable shopping experience for the holidays.The town is known as the mushroom capital of the world and the Mushroom Cap offers a bunch of mushroom themed gifts.You can pick up gifts for foodies at Talula's Table or a present with meaning at Clean Slate Goods.The town is decorated for the holidays with lights, wreaths and trees decked out for the season.If you are looking to make it a weekend, the Inn at Whitewing Farm offers a plush 13-acre estate with 10 restored rooms. You'll find remnants of the original farm that dates back the 1700s. They also offer a wine cellar for private dinners with your inner circle.102 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348103 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348114 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348370 Valley Road, West Chester, PA 19382