amusement park

Riders freed after being stuck upside-down at Pennsylvania amusement park

Three guests visited the first aid center as a precaution.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Riders freed after being stuck upside-down at Pa. amusement park

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thrill-seekers at a Western Pennsylvania amusement park were stuck upside-down after a ride stopped on Monday.

Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, just outside Pittsburgh, says maintenance staff brought the Aero 360 ride back to its designated rest position and evacuated the riders.

Three guests visited the first aid center as a precaution.

The ride remains closed while the incident is investigated.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaamusement rideamusement park
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMUSEMENT PARK
Here are the latest attractions, rides at Disney Parks
FL teen's amusement park death 'could've been prevented,' family says
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Universal Studios Hollywood power outage leaves people stuck on ride
TOP STORIES
Electric providers raising rates in Pennsylvania | Here's how much
What we know about search for missing swimmer in Wildwood
Loud 'boom parties' angering residents in NJ, Philadelphia
Lawsuit alleges security failures in murder at Jefferson Hospital
Uvalde victim awarded highest Girl Scouts honor for risking her life
Your walking speed could indicate dementia
Man shot and killed while standing on North Philly sidewalk: Police
Show More
Vigil held for murdered Vineland teen who had major league dreams
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is gone again nearly 2 weeks after return
Supreme Court order could affect Pennsylvania Senate count
Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens
More TOP STORIES News