Riders freed after being stuck upside-down at Pennsylvania amusement park

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thrill-seekers at a Western Pennsylvania amusement park were stuck upside-down after a ride stopped on Monday.Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, just outside Pittsburgh, says maintenance staff brought the Aero 360 ride back to its designated rest position and evacuated the riders.Three guests visited the first aid center as a precaution.The ride remains closed while the incident is investigated.