Wildwood considers new curfew for those under 18 this summer

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wildwood is the latest Jersey shore town to consider adjusting its curfew this summer.

If approved, the new curfew would mean that anyone under 18 can't be out after midnight.

Yves Bilodeau and his wife are enjoying their very first trip to Wildwood and say they especially like walking on the boardwalk.

"A lot of fun. There's a lot of things to do, places to eat within walking distance, we're staying right across the street," said Bilodeau, who is visiting from Vernon, Connecticut.

But 18-year-old Imaani Mata from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has been coming here for years and has noticed teens a little younger than her causing problems.

"I think this year has been pretty bad," said Mata. "I've seen kids with loud music, running recklessly."

Over the Fourth of July weekend, city officials say a group of about 60 juveniles was rioting and causing mischief into the early morning hours.

"I mean they were kids being kids. Thank goodness it wasn't anything super serious, but it was an eye-opener also," said Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron.

Soon after that, city commissioners proposed changing the juvenile curfew from 1 a.m. to midnight.

A vote is scheduled on the new curfew at Wednesday night's commissioner's meeting.

If passed, it'll take effect immediately.

Byron says Wildwood hasn't seen extensive problems like Ocean City did earlier this summer.

Teen drinking and vandalism led to a new curfew, bag ban, and beach closures at night.

Sea Isle City also enacted a new curfew this summer.

Some say they wish Wildwood's curfew was even earlier.

The owner of one boardwalk souvenir shop says teens often come in after 11 p.m., breaking and stealing things.

But workers at boardwalk games like Mamba Mentality say the curfew could hurt them.

"We make a lot of money from them at that time - 11 p.m., 12 a.m. That's when we can get a lot of money coming in from the kids at their ages," said Anthony Bush-Bacon, an employee who frequently closes.

The mayor said the curfew is being moved by only an hour out of consideration for boardwalk businesses that depend on late-night customers.

"The piers for the most part close at 12. The businesses on the boardwalk, it's their personal option. We really don't want to hurt any of the businesses that are up there either," said Byron.

Something many people at the shore are keeping an eye on is proposed legislation in Trenton that, if signed into law, would impose new fines for minors caught with alcohol.