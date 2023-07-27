Wildwood officials implement new midnight curfew for anyone under 18

Another community on the Jersey shore has implemented a new curfew for juveniles this summer.

This new curfew comes after teens have been causing trouble in Wildwood.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Another community on the Jersey shore has implemented a new curfew for juveniles this summer.

Wildwood officials voted on Wednesday night and approved a proposal to change the curfew for teens and children from 1 a.m. to midnight.

The rule applies to anyone under the age of 18 and it takes effect next week.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, city officials say a group of about 60 juveniles was rioting and causing mischief into the early morning hours.

"I mean they were kids being kids. Thank goodness it wasn't anything super serious, but it was an eye-opener also," said Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron.

Ocean City and Sea Isle City have already enacted new curfews this summer to prevent disruptive gatherings on the beaches and boardwalks.