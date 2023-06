Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a furniture store near American and Huntingdon streets in North Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed smoke billowing from the roof of a furniture store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The fire started just before noon Monday near American and Huntingdon streets.

At this time, there is no word on injuries or what may have sparked the blaze.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the area.

