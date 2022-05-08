Suspects sought after man shot in the eye in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are looking for whoever shot a man in the eye in Kensington.This happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Jasper near Lippincott Street.Police say the victim was in his 20s and was shot 17 times in the head and the back.He is now in critical condition.Officers say two guns were used, and they believe the victim was the intended target.