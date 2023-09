Suspect arrested for shooting that injured 5-year-old, his grandfather in Philadelphia

The U.S. Marshals office took Keon Smith into custody on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the suspects wanted for a shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy and his grandfather in Southwest Philadelphia back in June was arrested.

The U.S. Marshals office took Keon Smith into custody on Wednesday.

Police arrested the second suspect in July and they are still searching for the third, Amir Johnson.

All three suspects are accused of shooting the two victims on June 24 at a gas station along the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue.