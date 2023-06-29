Police search for suspects wanted in Philadelphia gas station shooting

Philadelphia police are asking for help locating three suspects wanted in a shooting that injured a man and his grandson.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help locating three suspects wanted in a shooting that injured a 71-year-old man and his grandson at a gas station on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a gas station located at 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Police say the victims were shot while sitting in a white Nissan.

The 71-year-old grandfather was driving the vehicle when he was shot in the back, and the 5-year-old boy was in his car seat when he was shot in the shoulder.

According to the child's father, who was also in the car, a white Kia began firing shots at his vehicle. As he turned into the gas station, the Kia followed him and shot numerous times at his car, and then fled west on Passyunk Avenue.

Officers said the Kia was found unoccupied on the 6100 block of Buist Avenue. It was previously reported stolen and was taken in a robbery at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Police are now looking for Antwan Grimes, 21, of the 2500 block of South Dewey Street. Keon Smith, 22, from 5500 block of Walton Street and Amir Johnson, 19, of 2000 block of South Frazier Street.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation, but police believe some of the victims in the Nissan were targeted by the gunmen.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

