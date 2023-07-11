Investigators say two search warrants turned up 15 pounds of marijuana, 200 THC vape cartridges, numerous edibles and $120,000 in cash.

Bucks County man charged in deadly crash back behind bars on drug charges

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash is back behind bars on drug charges.

Bensalem police arrested 21-year-old Kevin Baker Jr. on July 6.

Investigators say two search warrants turned up 15 pounds of marijuana, 200 THC vape cartridges, numerous edibles and $120,000 in cash.

On April 25, 2022, Baker turned himself in following the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 65-year-old John Dugan on Christmas Eve 2021 in Bristol Township.

Dugan was crossing State Road when he was struck. He later died at the hospital.

Dugan's daughter, Jamie Santos, said the family was prepared to go to trial this week.

"We were looking forward to kind of moving on, healing, and stuff of that nature. And with this now being pushed back and dumb decisions being made once again, here we are still kind of reliving our nightmare," she said.

Santos says they are still trying to explain to her six and 4-year-old children their pop-pop is no longer here.

Baker had been out on bond prior to his drug arrest.

He faces new charges, including possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell.

Baker is now being held on $7 million dollars bail.

The hit-and-run trial is rescheduled for August 21.