The male dirt bike rider was last seen wearing a black helmet, red bandana or scarf around his neck, white t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly hitting and killing a teen skateboarder in North Philadelphia, in a crash that was caught on surveillance video.That suspect has been identified as Kevin Rubio of the 3200 block of N. Hancock Street.Investigators say Rubio was riding the dirt bike that struck 17-year-old Jesus Gomez Rosario back on May 15.Rosario died from his injuries.Police say Rubio lived two blocks away from the crash scene.He is facing numerous charges including homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.