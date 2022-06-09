Egg Harbor Township police rescue 3 kids locked in car outside Walmart, 2 women charged

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Concerned customers at a South Jersey Walmart alerted police when they noticed three young children crying inside a locked car on a hot afternoon.Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department arrived at the store's parking lot in the Oak Tree Plaza on the 6800 block of the Black Horse Pike around 2:48 p.m. Wednesday.Officers located the three children, ages 5 months, 1-year-old and 3-years-old, inside the vehicle that was not running and had all its windows up, police said.The temperature outside at the time was 86 degrees, according to authorities.The officers used a lock-out kit to unlock the doors of the car and rescue the children.The three children were turned over to Egg Harbor Township EMS for treatment. They were then taken to Atlantic City Medical Center by ambulance.Police said they are all expected to be OK."The Egg Harbor Township Police Department would like to thank the citizens who contacted police and stood by to be sure the children were safe," police said in a statement.Officers arrested a woman identified as Cyndie Jourdain and a 17-year-old female, both of Galloway Township, at the scene.Authorities said, based on their investigation and security camera footage, the two had been inside the Walmart for approximately 45 minutes at the time the children were located and rescued from the vehicle.Jourdain and the teenager were charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. They were released pending court.The Division of Child Protection and Permanency was contacted and responded to the hospital, police said.