Shooting erupts in parking garage at King of Prussia Mall in Montgomery County

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting erupted in a parking garage at the King of Prussia Mall on Friday night.

Upper Merion Township police say it happened just before 9 p.m.

After the shooting, some people ran into the nearby Macy's to escape the gunfire.

This caused the Macy's to go into lockdown and a police presence to gather outside the mall.

Officers say the shooting was between two people in the parking garage.

There is no word yet whether anyone was injured.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information has been released.