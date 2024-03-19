Bucks County Kohl's targeted for 5th time; police release image of suspects

Thousands of dollars worth of fragrances and beauty products have been stolen from the Kohl's in Bensalem this year.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for four suspects who they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of fragrances from a Kohl's department store.

Bensalem Township police released surveillance images of the group leaving the store after stealing roughly $700 of goods.

Investigators say the group used a distraction tactic to steal the products. One suspect distracted the store clerk, another was on the lookout, and the female suspects stuffed their bags with the stolen items.

"Bensalem has gone down. I mean, I'm from Philly. We used to love coming up here. Not anymore," said Linda Cione, who recently moved to the township.

"Very surprised. I hope that it's not something that continues," added Terri Conti from Bensalem.

This latest theft is now one of at least five other incidents reported at the same store on Street Road, according to police.

Investigators have captured surveillance of nearly a dozen other suspects in these incidents.

Police say roughly $2,700 worth of fragrances and beauty products have been stolen from the store since January.

The increasing crime trend, not only at Kohl's but throughout the township, has led to the creation of a new theft reduction coalition.

"Our message is we are going to resist this issue of theft. Internal and external theft to the best of our ability," said Robert Norkus, the executive director of Bensalem Economic Development Corporation (BEDC).

BEDC, the Bensalem Police Department, the Mayor's office, and the Bucks County District Attorney are involved in the initiative.

The goal is to let potential thieves, whether they're shoplifters or employees, know this isn't a game and they risk criminal prosecution.

"There's going to be persistence, a lot of effort and organization and overtime; the message will be loud and clear: Come to Bensalem Township, we are not one of those places where you can get away with it," said Norkus.

While they work to develop a plan, some shoppers say they have noticed extra police presence stationed outside stores.