Krispy Kreme releases 4 'luck-filled' doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain will be selling four St. Patrick's Day-themed doughnuts in its Luck o'the Doughnut Collection.
- Lucky Unicorn - an original doughnut dipped in white icing and decorated as a magical unicorn
- Lucky Leprechaun - a cookies and kreme filled doughnut, dipped in green icing, decorated with stripes and a leprechaun hat
- Lucky Gold Coins - an original glazed doughnut, dipped in white icing and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend
- Lucky Sprinkles - an original glazed doughnut, dipped in green icing and sprinkled with shamrocks
Participating locations will offer a free green original glazed doughnut to customers dressed in green on March 16-17.
You can find participating shops near you here.