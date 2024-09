Ladder 11 returns to service in Philadelphia after 15-year hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saturday was an exciting day for the Philadelphia Fire Department.

After a 15-year hiatus, Ladder 11 at 12th and Reed streets returned to service!

Saturday also marked the 60th anniversary of the South Philadelphia firehouse.

Ladder 11 was among seven companies deactivated in 2009 during the recession.

Its restoration was made possible through a $22.4 FEMA grant.