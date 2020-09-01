animals

Video shows bears searching for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store

Some wild bears in the Lake Tahoe area are getting a little too comfortable with humans.
Some wild bears in the Lake Tahoe area are getting a little too comfortable with humans.

Videos recently taken by locals show several scary encounters between bears and people inside a Kings Beach convenience store over the last few weeks.

One video captured a bear lying on the floor and eating candy and crackers. Another video shows a bear inside the store on August 12, and a customer swatting the bear's backside as it ran out.

Video from last month shows a store employee trying to prevent a different bear from entering the store, and the bear lunging at him.

"Not in the job description no. Not at all... fighting off bears was not in the job description," said store clerk, Paul Heigh.

The bears aren't just paying visits to the local gas stations. Another video even shows a bear inside a Kings Beach Safeway Supermarket.

WATCH: Smarter-than-average bear wheels trash bin outside Florida home
EMBED More News Videos

We see a lot of videos of bears going through the trash, making a mess. But not this very polite black bear.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslake tahoewild animalslake tahoebearanimalsgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Service dog training program seeks volunteers in Philly area
Hang out with llamas, a mini pig, and more at this Cypress ranch
Meet Dilly! CHOP welcomes first facility dog
Not 'kidding' around, herd of goats put to work in Upper Darby
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify two 17-year-olds killed in quadruple shooting
Temple University to go virtual for rest of fall semester
Wolf relaxes restrictions on fans in stands at school sports
Crews find body of 4-year-old boy swept away in NC flash flood
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms possible this evening
In Kenosha, Biden to test his promise to unify the nation
Philadelphia schools work to fix connectivity issues for Day 2
Show More
Video in Black man's suffocation shows cops put hood on him
Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
Black-owned businesses in Philly receive racist, threatening emails
Hurricane Nana makes landfall, tropics remain active
CDC to states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
More TOP STORIES News