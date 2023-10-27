A motorcyclist is dead after crashing in Chester County during a police chase early Friday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Motorcyclist killed in Chester County after crashing during police chase: PSP

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A deadly motorcycle crash in Chester County early Friday morning impacted commuters on Route 113 near Downingtown.

The motorcyclist was killed after crashing during a police chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Just after 1:40 a.m., state police in Lancaster said they took pursuit of a black motorcycle that was traveling east on the U.S. 30 bypass in East Caln Township. While taking the limited access exit in Downingtown at a high rate of speed, the motorcyclist lost control and crashed into the northbound metal guardrail on SR 113, according to police.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramps connecting the Route 30 Bypass at Rt. 113 were closed Friday morning as police investigate.

Action News Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman recommends commuters who typically take the Downingtown exit get off early at 282 or else keep going farther to Lancaster Avenue.