Gunman ambushes man walking on sidewalk in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was ambushed by a gunman while he was walking in West Kensington on Wednesday night.It happened on the 2600 block of North Lawrence Street around 7:15 p.m.According to police the man was walking along the block when he was ambushed by a gunman from behind.The victim sought refuge by darting into his apartment building but the gunman followed and unleashed more bullets into the home.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, roughly eight shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon.The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.