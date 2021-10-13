Man charged in deadly pedestrian crash in Lawrence Township, New Jersey

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Voorhees man has been charged in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Mercer County, New Jersey, officials said Wednesday.Frank Claybrooks, 54, is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and third-degree endangering an injured victim.According to police, the crash happened at about 7 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Route 1 and Bakers Basin Road in Lawrence Township.Maria Angelica Moran-Moreira, 54, of Lawrenceville, was pronounced dead at the scene after a passing driver saw a woman lying on the highway and called 911.Police said surveillance video showed a flat-bed tractor-trailer hit the woman while making a right turn onto Route 1 from Bakers Basin Road. Police say Claybrooks was operating the truck.