Pennsylvania woman inspires others to get up and dance in Lehigh County

Grace Conti has been leading classes at the Lehigh Valley Active Life in Allentown for the past 11 years.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Grace Conti has always had a love and passion for dance, whether it be ballet, jazz, tap or Zumba.

Her classes are always packed and full of energy. At 80 years old, Conti couldn't imagine what she would be doing without dance and her group.

About seven years ago, Conti lost her husband. She says that dancing helped her get through it.

Most recently she battled a virus that affected her heart. The medications she was taking conflicted with her cancer medicine.

She was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma 14 years ago, which is a constant battle for her as it is treatable but not curable.

After fighting through the virus and getting back on her medications in May, she got back to Zumba.

Members at the senior center say that Conti is a constant source of inspiration and also say that they want to be like her when they grow up.