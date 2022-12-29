Family-run men's shop serving North Philly community for nearly 7 decades

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you want to look sharp, take David Rosenblum's fashion advice. He's been fitting men for dress clothes for decades at Leo's Apparel in North Philadelphia.

"Leo is my father. He created the business, started it from nothing, and we built it up together," says Rosenblum.

The store opened in 1954 and moved to its current location in the early 1960s.

"In the men's department we have everything," he explains. "We got you from head to toe."

And for nearly 30 years Rosenblum's wife, Susan, has worked there too.

"I love the business," she says. "I like working with people."

"It's not your normal experience shopping at our store," adds David Rosenblum. "This is an old-school business."

Now, their daughter, Samantha Rosenblum-Bell, and son-in-law, Evan Bell, are keeping those old traditions alive for the next generation.

"We literally wait on you hand and foot. We measure you. We make sure that like you like your outfit," says Rosenblum-Bell.

"Our job is to make you look better," says her dad, David.

And this haberdashery will have you looking like a gentleman.

David Rosenblum says they carry many designer suits, like Ralph Lauren and Steve Harvey.

Accessories are also available at the store, so customers can pick up shirts, ties and topcoats, among other items.

The Rosenblums say their shop also offers dressy, casual clothes. For those seeking a sporty outfit, there are corduroys and sweaters available.

There is an extensive shoe department.

"We carry probably the largest line of Stacy Adams shoes in the city," says David Rosenblum. "It's very popular here."

But the hats are the real stunners.

"We import hats - Borsalinos from Italy," he says. "We have a gigantic hat inventory."

His daughter says a Borsalino hat is "like the Ferrari" of hats.

They carry many styles of hats, like the open crown.

Rosenblum says customers like the open crown hats because "you put your own break in them." He says some people prefer them with a crease down the middle, others add a pinch, or some even sport an S twist.

Over the years, the Rosenblum family has seen a lot of stores come and go in the city. David says he's happy they've lasted.

"We're the last of the hat stores in Philadelphia," he says.

"Makes me feel proud," says his wife, Susan Rosenblum.

"I love my grandfather and I feel like this is, it's him," says Samantha Rosenblum-Bell. "I just want to keep going."