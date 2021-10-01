LeSean McCoy: My only regret, not being an Eagle in my prime

🔥 LeSean McCoy



“I have 1 regret, my only regret is not being an Eagle in my prime… I always should have been an Eagle for my career”@CutonDime25 never wanted to leave Philadelphia and the Eagles! #Eagles pic.twitter.com/zqIWMfuGSh — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 1, 2021

❤️ LeSean McCoy says he fell in love with Philadelphia and Eagles fans! @CutonDime25 loved how Eagles fans would support him and get on him when things weren’t going well; loved that challenge #Eagles pic.twitter.com/wH6wZNKXpx — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 1, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Eagles legend has returned home to retire in midnight green.Running back LeSean McCoy was back in South Philadelphia Friday to sign a one-day contract with the Birds.McCoy, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, will be honored at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.The visiting Kansas City Chiefs are led by Andy Reid, who was McCoy's longtime coach while in Philadelphia.The Eagles with head coach Chip Kelly traded McCoy to the Buffalo Bills in 2015 for linebacker Kiko Alonso. He spent the next four years in Buffalo, followed by stints with Reid and the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing his career with a pair of Super Bowl titles."My only regret I have is not being an Eagle in my prime. At the time, when I got traded, I felt I was probably one of the top - maybe second guy, other than Jason Peters," McCoy said during a Friday press conference.McCoy spoke about his connection with Eagles fans."Philly fans, they're a different type of a fan," McCoy said. "When things are going good, they love you. Things are going bad, they're on you. I like that. I like a challenge.""LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that's what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week."He provided so many memorable plays and performances over the course of his career. We are honored to share in this special day with LeSean and look forward to recognizing him as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday."A second-round pick in 2009, McCoy spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia, where he established a team record with 6,792 rushing yards while ranking third in rushing touchdowns (44) and rushing average (4.7 yards). He was named first-team All-Pro twice, including in 2013 when he set franchise highs in rushing yards (1,607) and rushing touchdowns (17).Three of McCoy's six Pro Bowl appearances came during his time in Philadelphia."I still have that green inside my heart," McCoy wrote on the team's website. "There are times when I'd see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the roar of the fans; I've just always seen myself as an Eagle. It's only right to come back home and retire an Eagle."---ESPN contributed to this report.