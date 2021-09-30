LeSean McCoy to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle on Friday

Tomorrow, @CutonDime25 comes home to retire an Eagle. Congratulations on an incredible career!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/V9EleXhtcp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 30, 2021

LeSean McCoy will RETIRE as a Philadelphia Eagle tomorrow and be honored as the @Eagles legend of the game on Sunday when they face his old Coach Andy Reid’s @Chiefs. The 6-time pro bowler @CutonDime25 sure was fun to watch. Congrats to Shady on an amazing career! pic.twitter.com/e9YSHOr4ey — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) September 30, 2021

LeSean McCoy will retire from the NFL as a Philadelphia Eagle



“I still have that green inside my heart.”@CutonDime25 is the Eagles All-time leading rusher pic.twitter.com/STbNNzDjge — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) September 30, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- LeSean McCoy is returning to Philadelphia to retire as an Eagle.The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection will officially retire on Friday, Oct. 1, the Eagles announced.The franchise's all-time leading rusher will be recognized as the Eagles Legend of the Game in front of a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday."LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness, and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league, and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise," Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO, said in a press release Thursday.The Eagles selected 'Shady' in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.In his 12-year career he totaled 15,000 scrimmage yards (11,102 rushing; 3,898 receiving) and 89 total touchdowns (73 rushing; 16 receiving) in 170 regular-season games.McCoy spent his first six NFL seasons in Philadelphia (2009-14) where he currently ranks first in rushing yards (6,792), second in rushing attempts (1,461), third in rushing touchdowns (44), and third in rushing average (4.7).As a member of the Eagles, he led the NFL with 1,607 rushing yards (single-season franchise record) and 2,146 scrimmage yards in 2013, and 17 rushing touchdowns (single-season franchise record) in 2011.McCoy tallied 23 100-plus yard rushing games in his Eagles career (second all-time), which included a 217-yard rushing performance against Detroit on December 8, 2013.He was a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams, first with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020."LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that's what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week," Lurie said. "He provided so many memorable plays and performances over the course of his career. We are honored to share in this special day with LeSean and look forward to recognizing him as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday."