Levittown's Andy Reid is pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles

"I definitely think we're going to win by double digits ... It's going to be a close game, high-scoring game," said Andy Reid.

Not Andy Reid the former Eagles coach, this Andy Reid is an avid Birds memorabilia collector.

Action News introduced the Levittown Andy Reid to viewers in 2018 when his vintage Eagles lawn sign was stolen and never recovered. Brett Brand of Brands Imaging created a replica that Reid now proudly displays.

This year he added lawn art of an Eagle and invited Action News over for a pep rally with friends and family ahead of Super Bowl 57.

Andy's collecting began out of nostalgia for their mother's love of the game.

"She was a huge fan. She didn't get to see the Super Bowl. I'm sure she's looking down at us now," said Andy.

His brother Martin added, "We miss our mom, she was a big part of it but she's here in spirit."

Tragedy struck the Reid household when Andy's wife Jennifer Rucht lost her son Allan several months ago.

Allan was also a die-hard Eagles fan and Jennifer said she will wear his favorite jersey with Brian Dawkin's name on it and ironically with angel wings.

"He would want me to be happy and he wants the Eagles to win," Jennifer said.