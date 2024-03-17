WATCH LIVE

1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting in Kensington

Sunday, March 17, 2024
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire erupted in Kensington Saturday afternoon, leaving one person dead and another hospitalized.

Authorities responded to the 1800 block of Lippincott Street around 3 p.m. after getting reports of two people shot.

A 25-year-old man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A 23-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital, she is in stable condition with a graze wound to the left arm.

Police have not identified any suspects or motives in the case.

