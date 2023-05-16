Fill 'er up!  Gas prices are dropping in the tri-state area

Gas is about a dollar cheaper than a year ago, but a variety of factors will determine if that downward trend will continue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With many people planning their road trips for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, there is some good news for drivers.

"The average price in Philadelphia now is about $3.59 a gallon, a far cry from last year when prices were $4.75," said Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.

And the price of diesel is now at its lowest point since March 2022. That's despite an increase in demand.

"The lower price of crude oil is what's keeping those gas prices steady," said Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

High inflation and fears of a recession have also kept gas prices from spiking. This, as 42 million Americans get ready to travel for the Memorial Day holiday - 90 percent of them by car.

"It's good news for people who are planning that great American road trip who are planning a getaway for the unofficial start of summer," said Tidwell.

It's a trend that may continue going into the summer season barring unexpected events at refineries, major hurricanes, or geopolitical issues.

But there are still ways you can save.

"Shopping around is probably the biggest, easiest thing most Americans can do," said De Haan. "Use an app like Google, GasBuddy, or Waze. Signing up for free loyalty programs that many stations offer can also save five to 10 cents a gallon off."

You can also save by driving with fuel efficiency in mind.

"Using cruise control, and especially if you're heading out of the state, make sure to shop around before crossing those state lines because gas prices can vary by 20 to 40 cents just by crossing the state boundary," he said.

Getting a credit card that offers rebates or awards or a cash discount can also save you money. GasBuddy has a paid card that the company says can save you up to 25 cents a gallon.