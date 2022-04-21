FYI Philly

Local PHL Market gives makers a brick and mortar to sell products

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Local PHL Market gives makers a brick and mortar to sell products

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local PHL Market was the vision of Kasie Parente.

During the pandemic, she discovered a website to help promote local makers and artists.

The website became so popular that she quickly moved into a brick and mortar space on Pine Street.

That's where she features more than 35 local artists and well over 100 products made in and around the Philadelphia region+.

The space is meant be a hub for makers with a boutique vibe for shoppers. It is a place visitors can find gift ideas and everyday products including jewelry, art, dried flower bouquets, beauty products, coffee, clothing and more.


Local PHL Market | Facebook | Instagram
1135 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi phillyfyi restaurants
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
SPONSORED: Spring into shape with outdoor workout tips from Main Line Health
Try these vegan eateries for plant-based food any time of day
Libertee Grounds combines mini golf, beer with Pan-Asian bar fare
2022 Philadelphia Flower Show set for 'Full Bloom' at FDR Park
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies after surviving 2019 Hunting Park shooting
Jay Wright retires as Villanova head coach after 21 seasons
Game 3: Joel Embiid makes 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in OT
Philly man shot and killed after answering door, 2 suspects flee
Recreational cannabis sales begin Thursday in NJ
Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is 'healing' in 'Red Table Talk'
Woman shot while in Uber Eats vehicle in Kingsessing
Show More
Appeal on order voiding travel mask mandate could take weeks
AccuWeather: Temps On The Rise
Philly bar argument leads to double shooting: Police
NJ postal worker allegedly sold roughly 400 fake vaccine cards
Video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train
More TOP STORIES News