Local PHL Market gives makers a brick and mortar to sell products

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local PHL Market was the vision of Kasie Parente.During the pandemic, she discovered a website to help promote local makers and artists.The website became so popular that she quickly moved into a brick and mortar space on Pine Street.That's where she features more than 35 local artists and well over 100 products made in and around the Philadelphia region+.The space is meant be a hub for makers with a boutique vibe for shoppers. It is a place visitors can find gift ideas and everyday products including jewelry, art, dried flower bouquets, beauty products, coffee, clothing and more.1135 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107