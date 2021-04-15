NEW YORK -- With the restrictions and shutdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many already struggling small businesses found it hard to make ends meet. But these small businesses were able to adapt and survive thanks to a little help from their loyal patrons.
From a young boy who started his own plant-selling business to help his mom make ends meet, to a husband-wife pair who opened their first restaurant at the start of the pandemic, these stories show the true strength of America's small business owners.
Join host Roxy Te as we celebrate their perseverance and look forward to a brighter future.
This is Secretly Awesome sponsored by Hiscox Insurance.
Find more Secretly Awesome small businesses here!
Small Businesses Stand Strong During the COVID-19 Pandemic
