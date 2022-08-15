Enjoy magical shows at Longwood Gardens' 'Light: Installations' and 'Festival of Fountains'

When the sun sets over Longwood Gardens, Light: Installations by Bruce Munro puts on an incredible show.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Longwood Gardens is beautiful during the day, and it's now magical at night.

He made his Longwood debut a decade ago and is now known worldwide.

"The largest installation here has 18,000 bulbs. It's breathtaking," says Tom Warner, Director of Performing Arts at Longwood Gardens.

There are eight large installations in all, both inside and out.

At C-Scales in the Exhibition Hall, he created a film that's projected onto over 9,000 CDs.

Green Flash in the East Conservancy is named for the mythical green flash that can happen when the sun hits the horizon.

Outdoors at Ramada's table, a thousand color-changing flamingos wade in the water under the Carillon Tower.

And At S-O-S, the sound of morse code mixes with music.

The exhibition runs Thursday through Sunday starting at dusk.

Tickets for Lights are timed and the exhibit runs through October 30th. And there are special activities the second Friday of September and October

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348