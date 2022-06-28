6abc Loves the Arts

Longwood Gardens' Summer series brings live music, theater and brand-new light shows

By Bethany Owings
Check out live music, light shows at Longwood Gardens Summer series

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A variety of acts and genres are taking the stage at Longwood Gardens' open-air theater for the Summer Series.

"Starting off in July with a Mexican artist, Carla Morrison, Latin Grammy-winner," says Tom Warner, Director of Performing Arts at Longwood Gardens.

Long-time favorite 'The Brandywiners' will put on the 'Wizard of Oz.'

Angélique Kidjo quicks off August with West African sounds. Icon and guitarist Pat Metheny joins up-and-coming artists.

And Grammy-award-winning R&B singer Gregory Porter will round out the season.
"You should listen to his voice. It is deep and resonant," says Warner.

Included with your ticket is admission to the 1,000-acre botanical gardens.

"See some of the most exotic plants in the world. Frolic, walk around and have a good time," says Warner.

The annual series did a limited run last year but is back to a full slate.

The Beer Garden also has live music nights Thursday-Sunday.

1906 is Longwood's fine-dining experience.
"That is the year that Pierre du Pont first purchased this property," says Warner.

As day turns to dusk, a new show called 'Light: Installations by Bruce Munro' is 'glowing up' the grounds.

"One field that has thousands of lights, changing colors," says Warner.

The Main Garden Fountain has a new series called 'Festival of Fountains.'

"We have lots of different shows," says Warner, "The thought that's in the back of our mind is creating beauty.

The 'Summer Performance Series' runs through September and 'Light: Installations' through October.
Longwood Gardens Summer Performance Series | Facebook | Instagram
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348
