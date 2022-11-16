21 LA County sheriff's recruits injured after being struck by car during morning run

Several of the recruits have been reported to be in critical condition.

At least 10 recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were struck by a vehicle during a run early Wednesday morning, according to reports.

WHITTIER, Calif. -- A total of 21 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits were injured after they were struck by a vehicle during an early morning run on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

Chad Sourbeer, a battalion chief with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, spoke with our sister station KABC and said seven of those recruits are currently in critical condition, four are being treated for "immediate" injuries and 10 have minor injuries.

The incident happened in the Southern California city of Whittier around 6:30 a.m. The group of recruits running appeared to be between 40 and 50 recruits running in a pack.

Helicopter video captured more than a dozen sheriff's units along with several fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

First responders were seen treating the recruits in the middle of the street and loading several others into ambulances.

It's unclear if the driver involved has been apprehended. Meanwhile, the vehicle was left mangled on a sidewalk with heavy damage to its front end.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.