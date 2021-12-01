pedestrian killed

NJ officer was intoxicated before killing pedestrian, loading body in car: Affidavit

Newark Police Officer Louis Santiago, 25, is facing a slew of charges in connection with the crash.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ officer hit pedestrian with car, took body home: Prosecutors

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey police officer accused of killing a pedestrian and then taking the victim's body to his home was allegedly driving intoxicated, according to court documents.

Newark Police Officer Louis Santiago, 25, is facing vehicular homicide, DWI and other related charges after striking a pedestrian on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

On Nov. 1 around 3 a.m., Santiago allegedly struck the victim with a 2005 Honda Accord he was driving and did not call 911. Instead, he allegedly left the scene of the accident, then returned to the site and placed the victim in his car. At some point, police say Santiago returned to the scene with the victim's dead body.

Essex County Department of Corrections



Authorities say Santiago took the body of the victim, Damian Z. Dymka, a 29-year-old nurse from Garfield in Bergen County, to his home in Bloomfield where he discussed with his mother what to do with the body.

SEE ALSO: Officer struck pedestrian then drove home with victim's body: Prosecutor

According to an affidavit of probable cause, 25-year-old Albert Guzman, of Newark, who was allegedly a passenger in the car, told Santiago's mother, 53-year-old Annette Santiago, that her son hit the victim "while driving drunk and that the body was in the Accord."

Annette Santiago then allegedly went to view the dead victim in the backseat and told her son to "put that body back where you hit it. Put it on the floor."

Police discovered the victim in the back seat of the car after Santiago's father, a lieutenant with the Newark Police Department, called 911 to report that his son had been in an accident, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Both Albert Guzman and Annette Santiago are charged with conspiracy to desecrate human remains, hindering apprehension, and conspiracy to hinder apprehension and tamper with physical evidence.

All three were arrested, charged and released with conditions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyofficer arrestedduipedestrian killed
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Dancing Grannies make 1st public appearance since parade tragedy
Hit-and-run crash leaves a man dead in North Philadelphia
Wisconsin Christmas parade survivor describes 'screams and chaos'
Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in West Philly
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News