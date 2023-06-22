Man convicted of raping woman in Philadelphia's Love Park in 2020 sentenced

The man convicted of raping a woman in Love Park back in 2020 was sentenced on Wednesday.

A Philadelphia judge sentenced Quindell Campbell to 13 to 40 years in prison.

Campbell, who had no prior criminal record, raped a woman as she was headed to work at 5:20 a.m. on January 25, 2020.

Officials say the victim was walking through Love Park on her way to work when Campbell approached her from behind.

They said he punched her several times, knocked her to the ground, and then raped her inside the park.

Campbell was taken into custody roughly two weeks after the incident.

Police said it was a random attack.