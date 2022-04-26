smoke

Crews respond to smoke at Lower Merion High School

The district says the malfunction produced smoke and a chemical smell.
LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews responded to a mechanical malfunction at Lower Merion High School on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the district, there was a malfunction in a motor that is part of the school's HVAC system around 4:30 p.m.


It was located within the ceiling of the high school.

The district says the malfunction produced smoke and a chemical smell.

The smoke triggered the smoke alarm which summoned the fire personnel to respond.

The district says there was no fire as earlier reports had indicated.

The school was safely evacuated.


There was no damage to the school and classes are back in session on Wednesday.

The district says Main Line School classes were also held at the high school on Tuesday night.

