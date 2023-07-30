Lower Merion Police searching for man who took lewd photos of women in Suburban Square

Investigators posted pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page.

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion Police are looking for a man they say took lewd photos of women, without their knowledge.

Police say on the afternoon of Friday, July 21, he was seen using his cellphone to take upskirt pictures of women at the Trader Joe's in Suburban Square.

He left without buying anything.

The photos posted by police allow you to get a good look at what he's wearing, and the image on the back of his t-shirt.

If you know the man, and where he is, Lower Merion police ask that you call them.