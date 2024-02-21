Lower Merion police warning residents after rash of car break-ins, thefts

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, have issued a warning to residents following a rash of car break-ins and thefts.

On Sunday evening, six thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles occurred in the Penn Wynne section of Lower Merion Township, according to police. Vehicles were broken into on Trent Road, Rock Glen Road, and Henley Road. All vehicles were unlocked.

That same evening on Crest Road, one vehicle was stolen from outside a home.

Additionally, a rental vehicle was stolen from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd. The car had been returned by a customer and left unlocked with keys inside. The vehicle was recovered in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, according to police.

"I picture this as a safe community so I've never heard of that. It's a little troubling and disturbing. Now I feel I need to be more careful," said Delseta Marston of Glenolden, who works in the area.

Terrence Sanchious, of Wynnewood, said in addition to relying on police in his neighborhood, residents are relying on each other.

"We share information and I think that's important. Sharing information and then that leads to a dialogue on how do we prevent this," Sanchious said.

In addition to the thefts and break-ins reported over the weekend, there were nearly a half dozen similar incidents reported in Lower Merion Township between February 11 and 13.

A few of the victims were Hyundai and Kia owners, which has been an ongoing issue.

Police have surveillance video in a few of the cases they hope will help them solve these crimes, but for now, they remain under investigation and no arrests have been announced.

Residents are urged to lock their vehicles, park in well-lit areas, remove valuables from vehicles, and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the recent incidents is urged to call police.